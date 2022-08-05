Victim Pulled From Baltimore House Fire: Officials

A Baltimore firefighter was injured and a person was rescued from a house fire Mother's Day, fire officials said.

Developing and unconfirmed reports say one person was found dead and several were injured in the blaze at a home on the 300 block of Furrow Street Sunday evening.

Baltimore Fire Chief Roman Clark said only that one person was pulled from the home. The victim's condition was not immediately clear.

The fire had been contained as of 8 p.m., the chief said, and the cause was under investigation.

