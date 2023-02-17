Victim Fought For Days After Being Shot In Head, Baltimore Police Say

A victim of a Valentine's Day shooting has tragically died, authorities announce.

The 21-year-old man fought for his life for several days after succumbing to his injuries on Thursday, Feb. 16, according to a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson.

The victim was found shot in the head inside a home in the 800 block of Washington Boulevard on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 14, police say.

No further identifying information about the victim has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

