Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: HazMat: Overturned Tractor Trailer Halts Traffic On I-95 In Baltimore County
Police & Fire

Victim Details Released Following Baltimore Mass Shooting

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
At least seven people were reportedly shot
At least seven people were reportedly shot Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

Police have released the conditions and ages of the victims involved in a mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, Seven people were shot in the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue just after 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to Baltimore police.

Five of the victims checked themselves into a hospital after the shooting. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's ages and conditions are listed as follows:

  • 25-year-old male - Critical
  • 24-year-old male - Deceased
  • 38-year-old male - Critical
  • 63-year-old male- Critical
  • 70-year-old male – Stable
  • 43-year-old male - Critical
  • 55-year-old male- Condition Unknown

Pictures of the suspect vehicle were released several hours after the shooting, which was described as being a Silver 2016 Lexus CT(pictured below). 

Homicide investigators have assumed control over the investigation, and ask that anyone with information about this incident contact detectives at (410) 396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.