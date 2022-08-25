Victim Details Released Following Baltimore Mass Shooting

Police have released the conditions and ages of the victims involved in a mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, Seven people were shot in the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue just after 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to Baltimore police.

Five of the victims checked themselves into a hospital after the shooting. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's ages and conditions are listed as follows:

25-year-old male - Critical

24-year-old male - Deceased

38-year-old male - Critical

63-year-old male- Critical

70-year-old male – Stable

43-year-old male - Critical

55-year-old male- Condition Unknown

Pictures of the suspect vehicle were released several hours after the shooting, which was described as being a Silver 2016 Lexus CT(pictured below).

Homicide investigators have assumed control over the investigation, and ask that anyone with information about this incident contact detectives at (410) 396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.