Victim Details Released Following Baltimore Mass Shooting

Police have released the conditions and ages of the victims involved in a mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say.
As previously reported by Daily Voice, Seven people were shot in the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue just after 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to Baltimore police.
Five of the victims checked themselves into a hospital after the shooting. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim's ages and conditions are listed as follows:
- 25-year-old male - Critical
- 24-year-old male - Deceased
- 38-year-old male - Critical
- 63-year-old male- Critical
- 70-year-old male – Stable
- 43-year-old male - Critical
- 55-year-old male- Condition Unknown
Pictures of the suspect vehicle were released several hours after the shooting, which was described as being a Silver 2016 Lexus CT(pictured below).
Homicide investigators have assumed control over the investigation, and ask that anyone with information about this incident contact detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.
