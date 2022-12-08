Unresponsive Man Found On Baltimore Street ID'd, Cause Of Death Revealed

Police have identified the unresponsive man found on a Baltimore street earlier this week, authorities say.

Darius Jones, 26, was found unresponsive on the 800 block of Bradhurst Road shortly after 7 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, according to Baltimore police.

Upon medic arrival, Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones's body was taken to the Medical Examiner's office where they found a fatal gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.