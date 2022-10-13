Two Overnight Shootings In Two Hours Under Investigation In Baltimore, Police Say

Police in Baltimore are investigating another pair of overnight shootings within two hours of each other that left one dead and. one hospitalized, according to investigators.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, members of the Baltimore Police Department's Eastern District were called to the 2000 block of Boone Street to investigate a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a 42-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was treated and transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Two hours later, shortly after 4:40 a.m. on Thursday morning, officers from the Western District were dispatched to the 2400 block of Woodbrook Avenue to investigate a second shooting.

Officers said that at the scene, they located a 27-year-old man - whose name has not been released - suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and homicide investigators were called to take over the investigation.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information regarding either incident has been asked to contact detectives in the Eastern District by calling (410) 396-2433, the Northern District at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

