Two Officers Struck, Shooter In Custody Following Police-Involved Incident In Virginia

Chesterfield County Police Chief Jeffrey Katz confirmed that two officers were shot overnight while responding to a report of an emotionally disturbed person.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, officers from the agency responded to the Broadwater Community in Chesterfield County to investigate the incident involving at least two people at an area home.

The preliminary investigation determined that the suspect attacked one of the officers while his partner was upstairs interviewing family members, shooting him in the chest, Katz said, though his bullet-proof vest prevented it from entering his body.

When the officer’s partner came downstairs to investigate, the suspect was shot in the leg.

During the incident, the suspect - whose name has not been released - also suffered a gunshot wound and is in custody.

All. three were transported to area hospitals for treatment and evaluation of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been announced regarding the shooting suspect.

"We are grateful for your prayers and support and I want you to know we are going to do our best to keep you all informed as our investigation develops. I also want to take a moment to acknowledge the responding staff, officers, and their families back home. This is a scary time, but we will get through this together and we will ensure sufficient support is made available to all impacted.

