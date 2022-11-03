Two Murders Reported Within Five Hours In Baltimore, Police Say

Baltimore Detectives are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within hours of each other overnight, authorities say.

Police received the first call around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, for a Shot Spotter alert in the 1200 block of East Preston Street, according to Baltimore Police.

Upon arrival, detectives found an unresponsive 32-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics arrived to assist and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Just hours later around 4:30 a.m., Police responded to West 28th Street at Sisson Street for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers found an unresponsive woman suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was rushed to a hospital where she later died.

Investigators say that the woman was in the 2500 block of Brookfield Avenue when she was shot by an unidentified subject. The victim was then driven to West 28th Street at Sisson Street where police were called.

Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

