Two More In Custody For 2021 Baltimore Murder Of 24-Year-Old Man: Police

Two new arrests have been made by detectives in Baltimore who continue to investigate a 2021 murder of a 24-year-old man in a botched robbery, police say.

Lundyne Oldes, 30, was apprehended in the 3800 block of Chatham Road earlier this month, and Dave Pailin was arrested this week in the 8900 block of Kelso Drive in connection with their roles in the death of 24-year-old Tyrell Johnson-Woods last year.

Investigators made their first arrest in June 2021, when they took suspect Brandi Burrows into custody.

According to police, officers responded to the 3800 block of Derby Manor Drive on June 18, 2021, where they found Johnson-Woods’ body.

It is alleged that the three suspects shot and killed Johnson-Woods during a robbery gone bad.

All three have been charged with first-degree murder and are being held at Central Booking in Baltimore as they await trial.

