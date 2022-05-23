Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: Did He Deserve It? Passenger Punches Out United Airlines Employee In Newark
Police & Fire

Two Marylanders Charged With Impersonating US Marshals: DOJ

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
United State Marshals Service
United State Marshals Service Photo Credit: United States Marshals Service (Facebook)

Two Marylanders are facing hefty sentences after being with impersonating an officer and employee of the United States Marshals Service, the US Department of Justice said

Antione William Tuckson, 37, of Waldorf, and Nijea Nicole Rich, 40, of Lexington Park, each face a maximum sentence of three years in federal prison for impersonating a Deputy US Marshal, the DOJ said. 

Tuckson also faces a up to 10 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm while Rich faces up to five years for conspiring to impersonate an officer, the DOJ said. 

“I commend Prince George’s County Police Department for their outstanding work and the tremendous support they have provided during this investigation,” said Johnny L. Hughes, U.S. Marshal for the District of Maryland. “I could not be more thankful for their hard work and the incredible support we received from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.