Two Extricated From Vehicles By Firefighters Following Multi-Vehicle Crash In Baltimore

Two people were trapped in a crash in Baltimore and had to be extricated by fire crews, according to the firefighters' union.

Multiple units from the Baltimore Fire Department responded to the 1500 block of Carswell Street at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, where there was a reported two-vehicle crash in the area.

Upon arrival, a spokesperson for the Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 posted that crews found two people trapped at the scene of the crash, prompting them to call a second unit to the scene.

No other information was released by the union, and the condition of the trapped occupants of the vehicles has not been announced.

