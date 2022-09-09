Contact Us
Breaking News: Five Shot At Home In Quiet Maryland Cul-De-Sac: Reports
Two Extricated From Vehicles By Firefighters Following Multi-Vehicle Crash In Baltimore

Zak Failla
The crash was reported in the 1500 block of Carswell Street in Baltimore
The crash was reported in the 1500 block of Carswell Street in Baltimore Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two people were trapped in a crash in Baltimore and had to be extricated by fire crews, according to the firefighters' union.

Multiple units from the Baltimore Fire Department responded to the 1500 block of Carswell Street at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, where there was a reported two-vehicle crash in the area.

Upon arrival, a spokesperson for the Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 posted that crews found two people trapped at the scene of the crash, prompting them to call a second unit to the scene.

No other information was released by the union, and the condition of the trapped occupants of the vehicles has not been announced.

The condition of those involved in the crash has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

