Two Dead After Mass Shooting In Baltimore

Two men have died after a mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say.

Officers responded to the area of North Rosedale Street at West North Avenue for reports of the shooting around 10:35 a.m., Friday, July 29, according to Baltimore police.

Two men were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A third man with a gunshot wound to the back was located inside of a home on the 3100 block of West North Avenue, according to police.

A 63-year-old woman was later found in the 3000 block of West North Avenue with a gunshot wound to the ankle.

The two surviving victims were transported to a hospital for treatment of their undisclosed injuries.

Their condition was not immediately available on Friday afternoon.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.