Truck Driver Killed Assisting Another With Tractor-Trailer On I-95 In White Marsh: State Police

A Good Samaritan was killed by a BMW driver on I-95 in Maryland as he was attempting to assist another truck driver who had broken down, according to state police.

New York resident Joseph Russell Thomas II, 52, was struck and killed on I-95 in Baltimore County at approximately 7:20 a.m. in White Marsh, officials announced.

According to investigators on the morning of the fatal incident, troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to I-95 South in White Marsh for a report of a pedestrian struck on the side of the roadway.

Officials say that a tractor-trailer was parked on the right shoulder of I-95, and Thomas, who was wearing a fluorescent vest, attempted to assist another truck driver with connecting his tractor-trailer to his truck.

At the same time, investigators said that a 2007 BMW 328i crossed the solid white line, struck the tractor-trailer, and Thomas, who was transported by paramedics to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, and later pronounced dead from his injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash led to a partial closure of I-95 south for several hours, officials noted.

The incident remains under investigation.

