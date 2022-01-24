Trapped Firefighters In Serious Condition After Baltimore Blaze

Two firefighters were hospitalized in serious condition after they and one more became trapped fighting a row house fire in Baltimore early Monday, officials said.

All three floors were consumed with flames when firefighters arrived at the West Pratt Street home around 6 a.m., the city's fire department said.

A portion of the home collapsed, trapping three firefighters and bringing the Special Rescue Team to the scene.

By 8:30 a.m., all three trapped firefighters were freed -- with at least two in serious condition.

