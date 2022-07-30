Three Shootings, Two Homicides Within 12 Hours Under Investigation In Baltimore

The violence in Baltimore is raging as police investigate three shootings - two fatal - that were reported before noon on Saturday, July 30.

Between 12:30 a.m and 11:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, the Baltimore Police Department reported three separate investigations that spanned across the city.

Eastern District patrol officers responded to the 1700 block of East Oliver Street at approximately 12:31 a.m., where they located a 19-year-old and 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Both were transported to area hospitals, and the teen was later pronounced dead. The condition of the 21-year-old was not immediately available on Saturday afternoon.

Hours later at approximately 8:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of West North Avenue, where they found a 58-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the 1800 block of North Mount Street.

Paramedics responded to the area and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Later, at 11:11 a.m. on Saturday, police said that officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway for a Shot Spotter alert, and upon arrival, they located an 18-year-old who had suffered gunshot wounds.

Officers rendered aid and transported the teen to a local hospital, where he later died according to police.

No suspects have been identified. None of the victims have been named.

Each of the shooting incidents is under investigation by members of the Baltimore Police Department.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Baltimore Police Department Eastern District detectives at (410) 396-2100, the Western District at (410) 396-2477, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LockUp.

