Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Thief Shoots Baltimore Gas Station Worker After Swiping Goods: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Christopher Lee shot a 21-year-old at the Mobil gas station located at 427 W. Mulberry Street
Christopher Lee shot a 21-year-old at the Mobil gas station located at 427 W. Mulberry Street Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department/Google Maps

A Baltimore man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection to a shooting that happened last month, authorities said. 

Christopher Lee, 40, is being held without bail after being arrested without incident in the 100 block of West 29th Street on Tuesday, March 29, Baltimore City Police said. 

Officers responded to for a reported shooting at the Mobile gas station located at 427 W. Mulberry Street just after 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 12, police said. 

Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he received treatment, police said.

Investigators later learned the victim was trying to stop Lee from walking out of the store without paying for his items before Lee shot him. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.