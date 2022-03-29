Thief Shoots Baltimore Gas Station Worker After Swiping Goods: Police

A Baltimore man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection to a shooting that happened last month, authorities said.

Christopher Lee, 40, is being held without bail after being arrested without incident in the 100 block of West 29th Street on Tuesday, March 29, Baltimore City Police said.

Officers responded to for a reported shooting at the Mobile gas station located at 427 W. Mulberry Street just after 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 12, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he received treatment, police said.

Investigators later learned the victim was trying to stop Lee from walking out of the store without paying for his items before Lee shot him.

