Teen Shot In Hand By Unknown Man Behind Baltimore Building, Police Say

A teen is recovering after being shot in the hand and in the leg in Baltimore, authorities say.

The 17-year-old checked himself into an area hospital after the incident, around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to Baltimore police.

The teen, who had gunshot wounds to his hand and leg, was reportedly in the rear of the 1600 block of Argonne Avenue when an unknown man approached him and opened fire.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

