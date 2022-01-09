Contact Us
Police & Fire

Teen Murdered At Morgan State University Reportedly Worked As Security Guard

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
The 19-year-old was allegedly a security guard contracted through the university
The 19-year-old was allegedly a security guard contracted through the university Photo Credit: Image capture © 2022 Google

A teenager shot in the head at Morgan State University has died, authorities say.

The 19-year-old boy was shot shortly after 9 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31 in the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road, according to Baltimore police.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The teen was reportedly a security guard contracted through the school, and it is not immediately clear whether or not he was on duty at the time of his murder, reports Fox 45

Homicide detectives are currently investigating this case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

