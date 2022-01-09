Teen Murdered At Morgan State University Reportedly Worked As Security Guard

A teenager shot in the head at Morgan State University has died, authorities say.

The 19-year-old boy was shot shortly after 9 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31 in the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road, according to Baltimore police.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The teen was reportedly a security guard contracted through the school, and it is not immediately clear whether or not he was on duty at the time of his murder, reports Fox 45.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating this case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

