Teen Killed In Midday Easter Sunday Shooting Near Baltimore Homes: Police

A teen was killed in a midday shooting in Baltimore on Easter Sunday, police say.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, patrol officers from the Baltimore City Police Department’s Northeast District were called to the 1600 block of Chilton Street, where there were multiple reports of a shooting that had just taken place.

Once officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was rushed by paramedics to an area hospital and pronounced dead later on Sunday afternoon.

No motive or suspect has been identified by investigators.

The shooting came hours after a 29-year-old man was gunned down at at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 inside a business in the 1300 block of Presstan Street.

He was also taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries, police said on Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact homicide detectives at the Baltimore Police Department by calling (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

