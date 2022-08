A Maryland teen has been rushed to an area hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say.

The 18-year-old boy was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 5600 block of Pioneer Drive shortly after 1 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to Baltimore police.

Northeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

