Teen Busted For Double Shooting Of Woman, Kid In Baltimore: Police

A teenager has been arrested after shooting and injuring two victims in Baltimore earlier this month, authorities say.

Derrien Gamble, 19, was taken into custody after being connected to a Feb. 4 shooting in the 1500 block of Medford Road, according to a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson.

Gamble is accused of shooting a 60-year-old woman and a 17-year-old teen around 11 p.m., that night, officials said. Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Over the course of investigation, police were able to identify Gamble as the suspect and obtain an arrest warrant. Gamble was taken into custody on Tuesday, Feb. 14 in the 2200 block of East Fayette Street.

Gamble has been charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder and remains at Central Booking.

