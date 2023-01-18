Teen Accused Of Trading Puppy For Gun, Murdering 8-Year-Old Brother In Baltimore: Reports

The older brother of an 8-year-old boy who fatally shot himself under his brother's watch is being charged with murder and assault, according to multiple reports.

Devin Wilson, 18, is facing charges of first and second-degree murder, as well as first-degree assault and other firearms charges after the death of his brother, Dylan King, 8, at the end of 2022, the reports continue.

Wilson was at home watching his brother on Dec. 30 when a gun Wilson got from trading a puppy was reportedly used by King to accidentally shoot himself in the head.

A next-door neighbor attempted to perform CPR on King, but was unsuccessful.

Wilson had recently expressed an interest in shooting guns and had been to an indoor shooting range for his 18th birthday before receiving the shotgun that tragically killed his brother.

Wilson reportedly became suicidal after the shooting, and threatened to shoot himself. An officer witnessed Wilson sobbing with the same shotgun pointed at his own forehead before his arrest. The officer was able to convince Wilson to put the gun down and was then placed under arrest and sent for an evaluation.

The trade of the puppy for the gun is considered legal because of Wilson's age, the firearm type, and Wilson's lack of criminal history.

