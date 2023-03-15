Teen Accused Of Stabbing Child Walking To School Along Dundalk Railroad Tracks

Baltimore County Police have announced the arrest of a 15-year-old in connection to an attempted murder of a child on a set of railroad tracks in Dundalk back in January.

Through surveillance camera footage, police were able to identify the teen as the suspect they believe is responsible for stabbing a child from behind while walking to school, according to the Baltimore County Police Department on Wednesday, March 15.

Police say that the incident occurred at the intersection of the Leeway and Yorkway tracks around 7:45 a.m., Friday, Jan 27 in Dundalk.

The victim was reportedly walking along the tracks on their way to school when the suspect approached them from behind and began stabbing them.

The 15-year-old was arrested and has been charged with attempted first-degree homicide and first and second-degree assault. No return court information has been announced by the police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.