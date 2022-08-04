Suspects Who Stole From Multiple Storage Units Wanted By Baltimore Police

Baltimore City Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects behind a recent storage unit burglary, the department said on Facebook.

The incident took place at the Extra Space Storage, located at 707 South Caton Avenue, on Thursday, April 7, police said. The suspects allegedly broke into numerous storage units and made off with valuable property.

Investigators have since released images of the two suspects and are asking anyone who recognizes them to contact police at (410) 396-2488. Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

