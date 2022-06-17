Contact Us
Suspect Charged With Murdering Teen, Injuring Two Others In Baltimore: PD

Zak Failla
The suspects implicated in the shooting. The suspects implicated in the shooting.
The suspects implicated in the shooting. Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD
Neal Mack Neal Mack
Neal Mack Photo Credit: Tendea Family

A teenage suspect will be tried as an adult after he was apprehended in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Neal Mack III in Baltimore earlier this year.

The Baltimore Police Department announced that a 15-year-old suspect has been arrested and is facing multiple felony charges for his role in the triple shooting and homicide that happened on Saturday, May 28.

Investigators arrested the teen at his Howard County home by members of the Baltimore Police Department’s Warrant Task Force at approximately 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, authorities announced.

Two teenage girls were also injured in the shooting, one of whom suffered a graze wound to her head.

The teen - whose name has not been released due to his age - was charged with:

  • First-degree murder;
  • Two counts of first-degree attempted murder;
  • Reckless endangerment;
  • “Various firearm violations.”

Police said that the teen was being held at Central Booking and is being charged as an adult. No return court date has been announced.

