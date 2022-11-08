Suspect Apprehended For Summer Murder In Baltimore: Police

A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 37-year-old man back in June, detectives say.

Dana Davenport, 28, is accused of shooting and killing Tyrone Walker in the 200 block of South Loudon Avenue around 8:30 p.m., Sunday, June 5, according to Baltimore police.

Police have announced on Thursday, Aug. 11 that Davenport was arrested on Thursday, August 4, in the 1300 block of West North Avenue.

Davenport has been charged with first-degree murder.

