Suspect Apprehended Following Fatal Stabbing Near Downtown Baltimore Apartment: Reports

A man was stabbed to death inside of a residence in downtown Baltimore, according to multiple reports.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 600 block of W. Lexington Street where they found the victim around 6:07 p.m., Thursday, July 28, the reports state.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect and suspected weapon were also found at the scene and taken into custody, the outlets continue.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for new information.

