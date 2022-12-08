Son Admits To Beating Elderly Mother To Death During Argument In Baltimore, Police Say

Authorities say that a Maryland man has been charged with allegedly killing his elderly mother in Northeast Baltimore during a dispute that rapidly escalated.

Kevin Burke, 52, admitted to police investigators that he killed his 75-year-old mother when an argument turned violent and he allegedly assaulted her, a Baltimore Police spokesperson announced on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, Northeast District patrol officers responded to a home in the 2400 block of Gainsborough Court in Baltimore to investigate a reported death.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Stewartress Burke “suffering from obvious signs of trauma to the upper body,” police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kevin Burke, her son, informed the investigating officers at the home that he assaulted his mother during an argument, causing her death.

Burke was transported to the Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide Unit to be interviewed by detectives, then to the agency’s Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with the murder of his mother.

He is being held pending his initial court appearance.

