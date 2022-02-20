Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice
Six Juveniles Arrested In Towson Town Center Assault On Officers: Police

Cecilia Levine
Towson Town Center
Towson Town Center Photo Credit: Google Maps

Six juveniles have been arrested after assaulting two police officers and a security guard at Towson Town Center, Baltimore County police said.

The officers were responding to disperse the group on reports of "disturbances" when two officers were injured and the guard was assaulted on Feb. 19, county police said.

The charges against the juveniles range from disorderly conduct to assault.

"As the Baltimore County Police Department investigates the circumstances surrounding this incident, we will continue to work closely with mall management to ensure the safety of both patrons and employees at Towson Town Center," police said.

