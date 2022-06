Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing elderly woman in Baltimore, authorities say.

Mary Adkins, 86, was last seen on the 1000 block of East 33rd Street on Tuesday, June 7, Baltimore Police say.

Adkins was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black pants, and black shoes. She is 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Mary Adkins is urged to call 911.

