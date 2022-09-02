Contact Us
Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder In Baltimore After Victim Dies At Hospital: Police

Annie DeVoe
Email me
Joseph Lee Jones
Joseph Lee Jones Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

Police have arrested a man accused of murdering a man in early August, authorities say.

Joseph Lee Jones, 36, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 26, in connection to the murder of Eric Christian White, 37, according to Baltimore police.

Police say that a motorist pulled up next to an officer telling them that their passenger was shot, around 10:43 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue.

White was allegedly shot in the 1300 block of North Carey Street after an argument. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital shortly after the shooting.

Jones has been charged with first degree murder.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

