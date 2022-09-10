Shooting Reported At Unsanctioned After-Party At Morgan State University: Police

A 20-year-old man was shot at Morgan State University during an unsanctioned after-party following their homecoming events, police say.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, members of the Baltimore Police Department responded to the 4300 block of Hillen Road, where there were reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located the 20-year-old man - whose name has not been released - suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital by paramedics and is listed in stable condition on Sunday, Oct. 9.

The initial investigation determined that the victim was shot while on the campus of Morgan State University, during an unsanctioned Homecoming after-party, according to the department.

Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact Northeast District detectives at the Baltimore Police Department by calling (410) 396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.