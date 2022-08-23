Contact Us
Senior Living Apartment Fire In Baltimore County Sends One To Hospital

Annie DeVoe
The fire was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m.
The fire was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. Photo Credit: Image capture Aug 2022 © 2022 Google

An apartment fire at a senior living apartment in Baltimore County has sent one person to the hospital, authorities say.

Firefighters responded to the scene on Clay Lodge Lane in Catonsville where they discovered the fire in a third-floor apartment shortly before 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, according to Baltimore County Fire officials.

The fire was controlled by 9:45 a.m., officials say.

The person inside of the apartment was evaluated by medics and transported to a hospital with reported burn injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

