Seen Him? Suspect At Large After DC Homicide That Killed Young Father (VIDEO)

Police are looking for the suspect in a D.C. homicide of a young Baltimore father, officials said.

The suspect allegedly shot and killed 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf around 3:45 p.m. on August 10 in the 5100 block of Call Place, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The homicide occurred after a recent string of anti-Semitic incidents in the DMV area.

Wolf leaves behind his family, including a wife and 6-month old child, TheYeshivaWorld.com said via Instagram.

A nearby surveillance camera captured footage of the suspect leaving the area after the shooting.

D.C. police are offering a $25,000 reward for anyone with information on the suspect that would lead to his conviction.

If you recognize him or have details on his whereabouts, contact police at 202-727-9099.

