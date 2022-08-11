Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

Seen Him? Suspect At Large After DC Homicide That Killed Young Father (VIDEO)

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Investigators seek the public's assistance in identifying and locating a person of interest in reference to a homicide.
Investigators seek the public's assistance in identifying and locating a person of interest in reference to a homicide. Video Credit: OfficialDCPolice

Police are looking for the suspect in a D.C. homicide of a young Baltimore father, officials said.

The suspect allegedly shot and killed 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf around 3:45 p.m. on August 10 in the 5100 block of Call Place, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The homicide occurred after a recent string of anti-Semitic incidents in the DMV area.

Wolf leaves behind his family, including a wife and 6-month old child, TheYeshivaWorld.com said via Instagram.

A nearby surveillance camera captured footage of the suspect leaving the area after the shooting.

D.C. police are offering a $25,000 reward for anyone with information on the suspect that would lead to his conviction.

If you recognize him or have details on his whereabouts, contact police at 202-727-9099.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.