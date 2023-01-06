Search Is On For Baltimore Mass Shooters Who Killed High School Student

Police have released images of the suspects they believe are responsible for the mass shooting of Edmondson High School students outside of a Popeyes earlier this week.

The suspects were captured on camera running after fatally shooting Deanta Dorsey, 16, and four other students in front of the restaurant int the 4408 block of Edmondson Avenue.

Anyone knowing the identity of one or both are asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

