Breaking News: Fugitive Charged In Maryland Sheriff's Death Was On 'Probation Before Judgment' For Robbery
Search In Baltimore Intensifies As Concern For Missing Elderly Man Grows

Annie DeVoe
Joseph Bazemore
Joseph Bazemore Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

Police are asking for the public's help locating an elderly man who went missing in Baltimore, authorities say.

Joseph Bazemore, 83, was last seen in the 3900 block of Bareva Road, Tuesday, June 14, according to Baltimore Police.

Bazemore is described as 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a sky-blue shirt, brown pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Joseph Bazemore is urged to contact the Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website. 

