Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: Group Fight Breaks Out In Alexandria: Police
Police & Fire

Search Begins For Missing Baltimore Teen

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Kyndall Goodman, 14.
Kyndall Goodman, 14. Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A Baltimore teenager has gone missing, and police are asking for the public's help in finding her, authorities say.

Kyndall Goodman, 14, went missing from the 2700 block of Gywnns Falls Parkway around 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 24, according to the Baltimore Police Department. 

Kyndall is described as 5-feet-2-inches tall, and 113 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green tie-dye top, and green shorts, police say.

If you have seen Kyndall Goodman, or know where she is, please dial 911.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.