Search Begins For Missing Baltimore Teen

A Baltimore teenager has gone missing, and police are asking for the public's help in finding her, authorities say.

Kyndall Goodman, 14, went missing from the 2700 block of Gywnns Falls Parkway around 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 24, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Kyndall is described as 5-feet-2-inches tall, and 113 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green tie-dye top, and green shorts, police say.

If you have seen Kyndall Goodman, or know where she is, please dial 911.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.