Roy McGrath Killed During Encounter With FBI: Reports

A three-week manhunt for former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's chief of staff came ended on Monday, April 3 with his shooting death in an encounter with federal agents in Tennessee, his attorney tells various news outlets including CBS and CNN.

Roy McGrath had been wanted since March 13 when he failed to show up to trial for federal fraud in Baltimore.

McGrath was apparently found near Knoxville, and shot around 6:30 p.m. He died at a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.