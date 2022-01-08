Reward Offered In Connection To Baltimore Teen's Murder

An additional reward has been added for information in connection to a fatal double shooting that took the life of a Baltimore teen, authorities say.

The State of Maryland has added an $8,000 reward in the investigation of the shooting that killed Deontay Edwards, 19, and injured a 21-year-old man just after midnight Saturday, July 30, in the 1700 block of East Oliver Street, announced Gov. Larry Hogan.

The addition of the funds from the State of Maryland brings the total reward amount to $16,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects involved.

We are urging anyone with information to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

