Repeat Violent Offender Arrested In Connection To Attempted Murder Case

Officials have arrested a repeat violent offender in connection to the attempted murder of a 45-year-old man in Baltimore, authorities say.

Nicole "Prince" Jackson, 45, was taken into custody after reports of a shooting in the 500 block of North Rose Street shortly after 10 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, according to Baltimore police.

The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police believe that Jackson shot the victim following a dispute, investigators said. Jackson has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at (410) 396-2422.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

