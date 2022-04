Baltimore Police are looking for a male suspect wanted for raping a minor in March of 2021.

Authorities believe Laureano Garcia-Leon, 38, could be hiding in Dundalk but have yet to find him.

They also suspect Leon is behind a second rape that occurred in May 2021, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (410) 637-8970 or dial 911.

