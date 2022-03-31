Contact Us
Recognize Him? Baltimore Police Looking To Identify Homicide Victim

David Cifarelli
The composite sketch of the unidentified victim (left) and the picture of a man a citizen believed to be him (right) Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

Baltimore City Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a recent homicide victim so they can locate their family. 

The victim had no identification when officers found him lying unresponsive on the ground in the 300 block of Spring Court around 5:20 p.m. on March 1, police said. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and his death was ruled a homicide on March 3, according to police. Investigators believe the victim may have been homeless.

Investigators developed a composite sketch of the victim following his death but no one has identified him yet. 

A concerned citizen even sent a local councilman a photograph of a man they believed to be the individual in the sketch, but they did not know the person in the photograph. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide investigators at (410)396-2100. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or online at metrocrimestoppers.org.

