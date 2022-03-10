Ravens Cornerback Jimmy Smith To Retire After 11 Seasons In Baltimore: Report

Cornerback Jimmy Smith announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday, Oct. 3, after 11 solid years in Baltimore, the Ravens said.

Smith spent over a decade on the Ravens, despite several injuries, notably helping carry the team to win Super Bowl XLVII, in just his second season in the league, the team recalled.

The cornerback finished his career with 374 tackles, 74 passes defensed, 14 interceptions and three touchdowns. As a father of four, Smith said this is a good time to rest his body and leave the league just as he started: as a Raven.

