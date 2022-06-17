Contact Us
Rapist Sexually Assaulted, Robbed Baltimore County Victim: Police

Annie DeVoe
Subhan Zaib
Subhan Zaib Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department

A man has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault that occurred in Dundalk, authorities say.

Subhan Zaib, 26, has been charged with first-degree rape for a sexual assault and robbery of a victim in the area of Shipping Place on Wednesday, June 15, according to Baltimore County Police.

Zaib is currently being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center. Detectives are seeking information from anyone who may have been in contact with this subject.

Please contact Baltimore County’s Crimes Special Victim’s Unit at 410-887-2223 with any additional information.

