Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: Child Killed In Homicide Under Investigation In Maryland, Police Say
Police & Fire

'Princess Plaza' Bust: Several Arrested In Connection To Violent Crimes Throughout Baltimore

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories

Several members of the Princess Plaza social network were arrested after a two-month long investigation, authorities say.

The investigation was a targeted enforcement initiative of the Group Violence Reduction Strategy and resulted in charges for 12 members, including two teenage boys, according to Baltimore police.

The group operated in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue in West Baltimore and are reportedly connected to several acts of violence in the area, police say.

Several search and seizure warrants were executed in five locations and two vehicles connected to the group, turning up thousands of dollars in cash, a large quantity of drugs, and multiple firearms.

This investigation is the third Group Violence Reduction Strategy takedown in the area. The takedowns have resulted in the area seeing a 33% decrease in homicides, Baltimore police say.

"The Group Violence Reduction Strategy gives individuals a choice — step away from the life, or face the consequences," Shantay Jackson, Director of the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement said. 

"Today’s arrest, based on local investigation and coordination between the partner agencies, is the fulfillment of the promise that those who choose to engage in violent behavior will be swiftly held accountable." 

The following people, all from Baltimore, were arrested:

  • Darryl Robinson, 37;
  • Antonio Ford, 35;
  • Avery McMorris, 24;
  • Duwan Coates, 36;
  • Ondari Evans, 49;
  • Tremaine Evans, 21;
  • Atif Washington, 18;
  • Brandon Long, 37;
  • Keyon Bryan, 20;
  • Phillip Smith, 18;
  • Two 17-year-old males.

Police believe that these suspects are tied to five attempted murders.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.