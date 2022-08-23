'Princess Plaza' Bust: Several Arrested In Connection To Violent Crimes Throughout Baltimore

Several members of the Princess Plaza social network were arrested after a two-month long investigation, authorities say.

The investigation was a targeted enforcement initiative of the Group Violence Reduction Strategy and resulted in charges for 12 members, including two teenage boys, according to Baltimore police.

The group operated in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue in West Baltimore and are reportedly connected to several acts of violence in the area, police say.

Several search and seizure warrants were executed in five locations and two vehicles connected to the group, turning up thousands of dollars in cash, a large quantity of drugs, and multiple firearms.

This investigation is the third Group Violence Reduction Strategy takedown in the area. The takedowns have resulted in the area seeing a 33% decrease in homicides, Baltimore police say.

"The Group Violence Reduction Strategy gives individuals a choice — step away from the life, or face the consequences," Shantay Jackson, Director of the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement said.

"Today’s arrest, based on local investigation and coordination between the partner agencies, is the fulfillment of the promise that those who choose to engage in violent behavior will be swiftly held accountable."

The following people, all from Baltimore, were arrested:

Darryl Robinson, 37;

Antonio Ford, 35;

Avery McMorris, 24;

Duwan Coates, 36;

Ondari Evans, 49;

Tremaine Evans, 21;

Atif Washington, 18;

Brandon Long, 37;

Keyon Bryan, 20;

Phillip Smith, 18;

Two 17-year-old males.

Police believe that these suspects are tied to five attempted murders.

