Pregnant Woman Gives Birth, Dies After Being Shot In Double Fatal Baltimore Shooting

A pregnant woman gave birth and then died after she and a man were shot inside a car in Baltimore, authorities said.

The 38-year-old woman and the man were rushed to the hospital after being shot around 8:15 p.m. on the 300 block of E. 23rd Street, police sad.

The man was immediately pronounced dead while the female gave birth to the child and was pronounced deceased a short time later. The newborn child was in critical condition.

Homicide detectives responded and are investigating this incident.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call 410-396-2100. To remain anonymous, please call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

