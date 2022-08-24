Possible I-83 Road-Rage Shooting In Baltimore County Under Investigation, State Police Say

State Police in Maryland are investigating a potential road-rage shooting on I-83 in Baltimore County, authorities announced.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to a report of a shooting that occurred on northbound Interstate 83 between Shawan Road and Belfast Road in Cockeysville at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, according to investigators.

The preliminary investigation determined someone driving an SUV allegedly shot the victim’s vehicle multiple times on its passenger side, police said. The suspect vehicle then continued northbound on I-83.

No additional details about the shooting have been provided by the victim or state police.

There were no injuries reported, and the motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Officials noted that investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division were notified and will be conducting the follow-up investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information on the shooting has been asked to contact Maryland State Police investigators by calling (410) 780-2706 or emailing Douglas.Forrester@maryland.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.