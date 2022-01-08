Contact Us
Police & Fire

Police Seek To ID Body Found On Side Of Baltimore County Road

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
The body was found decomposing on the side of the road, homicide detectives called.
Photo Credit: Image capture Jul 2016 © 2022 Google

An investigation has begun after a decomposing man's body was found on the side of a Baltimore County road, authorities say.

The body was found around 11 a.m., Sunday, July 31 on the side of the 1400 block of Diffendall Road, according to Baltimore County police.

The body was taken to a medical examiner's office where an autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death.

The identity of the man is currently unknown. 

As detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident, anyone with information pertaining to the case is being asked to call 410-307-2020.

Information may also be provided through Metro Crime Stoppers Of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP or the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH program

