Police Seek To ID Body Found On Side Of Baltimore County Road

An investigation has begun after a decomposing man's body was found on the side of a Baltimore County road, authorities say.

The body was found around 11 a.m., Sunday, July 31 on the side of the 1400 block of Diffendall Road, according to Baltimore County police.

The body was taken to a medical examiner's office where an autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death.

The identity of the man is currently unknown.

As detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident, anyone with information pertaining to the case is being asked to call 410-307-2020.

Information may also be provided through Metro Crime Stoppers Of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP or the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH program

