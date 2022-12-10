Police Search For Maryland Killer Responsible For Gruesome Death Of 26-Year-Old Man

Police are searching for a suspect who killed a 26-year-old man in a morning shooting in Baltimore, authorities say.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the 400 block of North Robinson Street, according to Baltimore police.

The victim was rushed to the Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Homicide detectives were called and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone that has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at (410)396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.