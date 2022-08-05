Contact Us
Police Investigate Suspicious Death In Baltimore After Man Dies In Custody Of First Responders

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
A man died while in the custody of police in Maryland.
A man died while in the custody of police in Maryland. Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

An investigation into a questionable death of a man who was suffering an alleged overdose while police handcuffed him has begun, according to multiple reports.

Police responded to a call in the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue around 11:17 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 4 where they found an unidentified man being restrained by a bystander, the reports state.

The man was allegedly suffering from an overdose and a second bystander administered Narcan to the man before medics arrived, say multiple outlets.

Once medics arrived, officers allegedly handcuffed the man, who became unresponsive. The victim was uncuffed and placed in an ambulance to be rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is currently ongoing, the reports say.

