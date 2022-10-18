Contact Us
Police Identify Man Whose Body Was Found Burned To Death On Baltimore Street

Zak Failla
Stein's body was found in the 1000 block of East 20th Street in Baltimore
Police investigators in Maryland have identified the man whose burning body was found in Baltimore over the weekend.

Bernard Stein III was found at approximately 11:11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 by officers responding to the 1000 block of East 20th Street, near the intersection of Kennedy Avenue, where there were reports of a burning body, officials said.

At the scene, Baltimore City Fire Department members were able to extinguish the fire, and police said that Stein's remains were found, though it took nearly 48 hours to identify his body.

Stein was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. No suspect has been identified

Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives at the Baltimore Police Department by calling (410) 396-2100.

